The House of Representatives on Tuesday, adjourned its sitting until Wednesday, with the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, citing security and legislative reasons for the action.

The motion for adjournment was moved by Rep. Ado Doguwa (APC-Kano) and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that items on the Orders Paper of the day were not exhausted as at the time of the adjournment.

NAN reports that the House was yet to debate on the motion on the ‘Need to Address Traffic Gridlock in Apapa’ and ‘Urgent Need to Incorporate June 12 in History Curriculum of Schools in Nigeria’.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as the Shiites, had stormed the National Assembly Complex, while both chambers were in session.

The group vandalised some civilian and security vehicles around the entrance of the complex, throwing stones and attacking security personnel.

Three policemen, who were badly injured and rushed to the clinic within the premises.

The shiites have been protesting against continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaki, who was arrested in December 2015, following clashes between the sect and the Nigerian Army.(NAN)