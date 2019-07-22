Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order as a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) turned violent on Monday in Abuja.

He gave the directive after the IGP briefed him on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the president’s reaction, the IGP said: “The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create a breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.”

IGP further said: “Specifically, we briefed him on the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.”