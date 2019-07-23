Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of Monday’s clash between the police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, in Abuja, members of the House of Representatives were on Tuesday sharply divided over the release of the detained leader of the group, Ibrahim El- Zakzaky.

While some lawmakers urged the Federal government to release the Shiites’ leader in compliance with court orders, others kicked against his release.

The disagreement over El-Zakzaky’s release stalled proceeding in the House for several minutes, forcing the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to quickly call for an executive session in a bid to quickly arrest the situation. Reply Forward