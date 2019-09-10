Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Palpable tension reigns in Kaduna State as residents fear there could be violent clashes between members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, and the police today as the former has vowed to go ahead with the Ashura procession despite the ban on the Islamic procession buy the police.

The IMN looks at Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, observed as a holy day of mourning by Shi’ites on the anniversary of the death of Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad, while the Sunni Islam observes the day as an optional day of fasting as claimed to have been set by the prophet.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Kaduna yesterday, a source in IMN said his people were ready to go ahead with the Ashura as it has been their tradition for several years.

“Yes, we are going to mark this year’s Ashura with procession as we usually do. We are always peaceful during our procession. We have never been violent and we are not going to be violent, no matter the provocation thrown at us.”

However, the Kaduna State Police Command has said because the activities of the IMN has been violent in recent times, it would not permit the procession or any other attempt to undermine the security of lives and property of people living in Kaduna State.

“Kaduna people should not entertain any fear. They should go about their normal businesses as we have made adequate security arrangement to ensure nobody tramples on their rights,” said the Command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo.