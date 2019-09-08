The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has fixed Tuesday for its annual Ashura procession in spite its proscription by the court.

Reports say the group also known as Shi’ites, would embark on the procession to mark the Day of Ashura, which is the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

It is observed annually by Shi’ite Muslims worldwide to commemorate the death of Husayn ibn Ali in the Battle of Karbala in Iraq.

Known as the third Shia Imam, Husayn was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and son of Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam.

Husayn was said to have died during the Battle of Karbala, which was fought on October 10, 680 between his army and the army of the second Umayyad caliph Yazid I.

However, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Shi’ites against going ahead with the procession.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had directed policemen to arrest all identified Shi’ite leaders across the country.

The IGP also directed a team of special police to dismantle the IMN structures in the country, vowing the police would not allow the Shi’ite group to violate its proscription by the court.

But IMN members have dared the police and insisted it would observe the Ashura procession on Tuesday.(NAN)