Security has been beefed up in and around the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), to forestall the breakdown of law and order over the planned shura procession by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria(IMN).

Security operatives comprising members of the military, police, DSS, and the civil Defence took strategic positions at various points in Abuja, to keep vigil for the IMN, group whom may want to carry out the Shura procession despite warning by the police that the group remains ban.

For sometime now, soldiers have not been mounting security checkpoints until yesterday.

To ensure the group do not have free access into the FCT, like they used to in the past, all entry and exit points into the FCT, have been mounted by soldiers who were deployed monday night.

Specifically soldiers mounted snap security checkpoints at Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Zuba, Suleja, Bwari, Dutse, Kubwa expressway, Keffi and Kugbo areas of Abuja.

The police also mounted security check points around Masaka and Mararaba axis where it monitored vehicles and passengers plying the route.

Abuja the nation’s capital has remained calm after the announcement by the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu on the ban by the activities of the Shiite group.

Apart from the huge traffic experienced in some areas due to the security check points, residents moved about without fear. A visit to the Federal secretariat showed that workers turned out in their large number to work. Some of the markets visited also featured a beehive of activities and traders performed their business in a very conducive atmosphere.

However police patrol vehicles with some policemen were stationed in virtually all the markets in the FCT to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

The FCT police commissioner had in a statement urged residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear it intimidation.

At the time of filing this report, the city was peaceful as there has not been any reported case of violence