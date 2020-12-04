This year’s Shiloh, the yearly convocation of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, is to begin on Tuesday, December 8.

It runs through to Sunday, December 13, 2020. The theme of this year’s Shiloh, which holds as usual at the world headquarters of the church, Canaanland, Kilometer 10, Idi-Iroko Road, Ota, Ogun State, is ‘Turnaround encounters.’ As usual, both the leadership, local and international branches of the church as well as the various service groups have been making feverish preparations these past weeks to make the event grand as usual. The Crowd Control Unit(CCU), the service group responsible for ensuring orderliness at the yearly event, as part of its preparations, organised a ‘refresher’ training for its members penultimate Sunday. The training was aimed at sharpening members’ crowd control skills and imbuing them with fresh strategies to ensure orderliness throughout the event, which usually draws mammoth crowds every year. The training was anchored on the theme: ‘Obedience to service in the kingdom is the way out of every challenge of life.’

One of the main resource persons at the training, Deacon Abiodun Franklyn, who is the immediate past CCU chairman, in his introductory remarks, admonished members to serve without any form of complaints or sense of coercion. He advised them to rather serve willingly and joyfully in order to enjoy the supernatural rewards that come with kingdom service.

The current chairman of the unit, Brother Inameti Akpan, enjoined all CCU members to come to Shiloh with a solid spiritual determination, prophesying that all the ‘mountains’(challenges) that may be facing them would become testimonies as they serve at the event.