Fuji music star, Sir Shina Akanni aka Scopido, has joined the campaign against drug abuse among the youths.

This he did in his new album entitled, K.K.K (Kodun Kopo Kope) released recently on Exotic Records label owned by Segun Adegbesan.

The four-tracker parades songs like ‘Oriwa Maje Aya Were’, ‘Omorere Ni Mo Feje’, ‘Motun Gbe Orin Na De’ and ‘Oba Gafar Olatunbosun Tijani Akebaje.

According to Akanni, ‘Oriwa Maje Aya Were’ is the special song he waxed against drug abuse. “It is directed to parents to keep an eye on their children and make sure they do not involve in drugs or join bad gang, and the children in return should shun any form of drug abuse,” he said.

The album is a follow up to ‘Orin Ope’ released last year under the same label.