From Charity Nwakaudu,Abuja

The Ayedero Ile-Yorubaland, Shina Peller,representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju kajola and Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Oyo North Senatorial Candidate under Accord Party and the Chairman, Board of Trustee, Lead Generation Initiative,( LGI) has described Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu, President Nigeria Youth Alternative Council as a natural leader with remarkable qualities for the present dispensation.

Peller made this disclosure as he joined thousands of Nigerians to celebrate Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu on his 30th birthday yesterday .

“Happy Birthday to an iconic youth, Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu @iconnixonodimbu, the President of the Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC).

You are a natural leader with remarkable qualities, and that is evident in everything that you do.

I wish you success in all your endeavors. Continue to grow and flourish, he said.

Odimbu, in appreciation, said, he had never been this celebrated and that he owned the widespread celebration to his accelerated effort to the struggle for a new Nigeria, where the youth are fully involved in the social-economic and political life of the nation, and promise to continue to fight against oppression, marginalization and anti youth policies and government.

The President of Nigeria Youth Alternative Council NYAC, Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu on Thursday, 6th October, 2022 marked his 30th birthday in Abuja and thousands of Nigeria all over the world celebrated him and many send in their felicitations across all corners of the country.

Icon Nixon, who believes that a meaningful life is that which impact lives, bring positive change and also transformation to the society