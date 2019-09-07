The prestigious Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, which includes fashion runway and exhibition, is finally here.

According to the president, Peace Ambassador Agency, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe. organiser of the event, this year’s edition of the awards will hold on September 21, 2019 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Amafibe, who also doubles as the chairman, planning committee, explained that the awards will recognise and honour those who have contributed immensely to nation building, through peace-related programmes and advocacy, including job creation and entrepreneurship.

Among those receiving the awards are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege; Prof. Apostle Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel, Mike Omotosho, Nuradeen M. Hassan, Mike Ayapaye, Kelly Sampa, Temidayo L. Kafaru, Henrich Akomolafe, and Aliyu Abubakar.

Others include Samuel Wilcox Dulen, Eddie Madaki, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, Takon Samuel Ojong, Prince Ned Nwoko, Charity Vedelago, and Shina Abiola Peller.