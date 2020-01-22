Rita Chioma, Lagos

Glory Music Group signee “GMGBoss”, real name Olajide Orodo, is a Nigerian recording musician, songwriter and producer with two official singles.

His first song titled “Shaye” was released during summer last year, followed by “Olo $” which dropped in December 2019.

Due to the songs deep lyrics, they were both gaining massive airplay on radio and TV stations across the Nation.

His last release saw him maintain the number one trending spot on Nigeria Twitter for over 18 consecutive hours which generated massive conversations both on and offline.

According to him, he has been a lover of music from a young age and had been influenced musically by respected iconic international and local legends like Sir Shina Peters, King Sunny Ade, Remedies and US Hip Hop star 50 Cent.

Ojodo alongside his former partner started the now-defunct record label ‘Ko Ma Ro’ Hits Records in 2013.

Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, GMGBoss secured a five-year recording deal with Glory Music Group.