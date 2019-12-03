Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance( APGA), Sani Shinkafi, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to cause unrest in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi, a former governorship candidate of APGA in Zamfara State in 2019, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call those behind the alleged plot to order.

He said the state has been peaceful since the inception of the present administration and as such the people will resist every attempt to return it to the dark days of insecurity. Shinkafi faulted a letter written by the Senate Committee Chairman on Police Affairs, Haliru Dauda Jika, inviting the Commissioner of Police to appear before the committee.

“Enough is enough, we are calling on Mr. President to call the Senate President Ahmad Lawan to order, as nobody should use the upper chamber to cause problems. We have it on good authority that the deal to destroy Zamfara State is on because of the peace initiative initiated Governor Bello Mattawalle. Zamfara is almost five million population going by the last census. A single individual cannot destroy the state. We are indigenes of this state; we know each other, so I am calling on the traditional rulers, religious leaders women and youths and prominent Zamfara citizens irrespective of party affiliation to stand up and resist this evil plot.”