From Fred Itua, Abuja

Sani Shinkafi has raised the alarm over his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He said some politicians are planning to take him down at any cost.

His allies said prosecution witness, six (PW6) and the victim in the alleged fraud involving Shinkafi, Sani Bello Shinkafi, yesterday, continued his testimony before the investigative team at the Sokoto EFCC, revealing how he was allegedly defrauded.

Shinkafi is facing investigation by the Commission on how he allegedly defrauded over 60 people to the tune of over N1 billion.

A source in the EFCC confirmed his arrest after receiving a petition against him.

“We are under investigation and any moment from now, we will do the needful,” the source said.

