Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Zamfara State in 2019, Sani Shinkafi, has petitioned the Embassies of the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union, requesting perpetual revocation of the traveling visa of former governor of Zamfara State over his alleged sponsorship of militia groups that have unleashed terror on the state in the last eight years.

In the letter copied to the Embassies of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, Shinkafi claimed that Yari has been fueling violence by inciting his supporters to destabilize the new administration in the state.

“I am writing to demand the prudential revocation of visa of the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for stoking the embers of violence, sponsoring kidnapping and other acts of terrorism against the citizens of Zamfara State.

“The former governor since his ouster as the governor of the State has been heard making some unguarded and provocative statements inciting members of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move against the state government, make the state unsafe for citizens of the state.

“It is on record that about 8500 private militia popularly called Yansakai were recruited illegally by the past administration of Abdulaziz Yari in all the 17 councils through the former commissioner without the bill being passed by State House Assembly establishing the vigilante service group and assent by the governor as a law governing recruitment and operations of Yansakai.