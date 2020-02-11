The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ,Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi ,has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, over alleged unguarded and provocative statements made by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari ,wherein he was heard inciting members of his faction of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to move against the State Government.

In the open letter to the President which was copied to the Vice President Prof Yemi Osibajo , the Service Chiefs, the Chief Of Defence Staff and the Chairman Of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Shinkafi, said that he was constrained to write the letter to draw the attention of President Buhari to the ugly development so that he would call him to order.

According to Shinkaffi : “Over N2.8 billion has been paid as ransom by victims of kidnapping and over 6483 women have been widowed in attack by bandits in the state. I hereby demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former governor of Zamfara State , Abdulaziz Yari, for disobeying the subsisting order of the security agencies banning any forms of public gatherings, political parties meetings and associations,Rallies,across the State.

“It is in record that about 8500 private militia popularly called Yansakai , were recruited illegally by the past administration in all the seventeen Emirates through the former commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy affairs ,Bello Dankande Gamji ,without the Bill being passed by State House Assembly establishing the vigilante service group and assent by the governor as a law governing recruitment and operations of Yansakai.

Shinkafi who is also the Secretary of the Board Of Trustees Of APGA noted that ,“It is still fresh in our memory and reported to security agencies the arrest, abduction, torture and killing of innocent citizens in the markets, streets, and with bodies lying on the streets and nobody could stop them from the jungle justice that went on in the whole of Zamfara State.

“Abdulaziz has been seen publicly inciting his factional APC members not to recognize the administration of His Excellency Bello Muhammad Matawalle, as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State but insisted that they called him a sole administrator.

“Severally, he has rejected the 24th May 2019 Judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria painting the eminent jurists of the Apex court with all kinds of names.

“There are weighty allegations that the former governor is planing with unrepentant armed bandits to disrupt the peace accord in the state.The volunteer vigilantee groups Yansakai loyal to Yari have refused to embrace the disarmaments and arms control programme of the State government to augment peace accord initiated by Matawalle.

“There are intelligence reports that Yansakai recruited in Gummi had concluded plans to attack some fulani settlements to ignite another security breach in the state and set the state on fire again.

“It is on record that the Zamfara State Police Command has on September 24,following intelligence reports that Boko Haram was planning to attack and bomb some places in the state like the Central Mosque Gusau, Maradum, Anka, Talata Marafa, Kauran Namoda and Tsafe and the planned assassination of the deputy governor and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly banned all forms of political rallies, meeting and processions in the state.