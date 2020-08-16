Proprietor of Shino FC, Adeshina Moshood Abiodun, has threatened to drag Nigeria Professional Football club, Sunshine Stars, to world football governing body, FIFA, if it fails to fulfill agreement over the transfer of Nigerian footballer, Franklin Sasere, to Swiss side, FC Lugano.

Abiodun said an agreement was reached with the management of the Ondo State owned club on sharing formula, “but the NPFL club wants to deprive us of our entitlements.”

A document signed on May 6, 2019, and made available to the media, revealed that President of Sunshine Stars, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi, signed for the Akure side, Abiodun signed for Shino FC, while Prince Adeyemi Adeyinka signed as witness.

“Sunshine Stars is trying to renege on our agreement. We have the document to show how both parties agreed on this subject.

“We gathered that the Ondo State House of Assembly Committe on Sports invited the ODSFA management on this issue. “