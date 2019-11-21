Gabriel Dike

Worried by the lack of funds and support from stakeholders, the Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to help its members acquire new ships and also patronise them.

President of SOAN, Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, urged the Buhari administration to understand that shippers have the key to unlock Nigeria’s economic prospect hence they must be given the necessary support to contribute their quota.

Onyung disclosed this when he visited the Ikeja City Office of The Sun Publishing Ltd to seek for collaboration. He was received by the Editor, Daily, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, the Business Development Manager, Nkiru Obeki and Special Project Editor, Mr. Tony Manuaka.

According to him, ship owners want to prove that they have the capacity and manpower to contribute to the nation’s economy but to achieve this, they need ships.

‘’Our members have the passion for the industry. The shippers decided to have an international conference to speak with an open voice. We will have our maiden Lagos International Expo which will attract international partners for collaboration.

‘’We have the capacity if we have the tools. Shipping is 90 percent on global trade. The companies that own ships formed the association to contribute their quota to the economy.’’

Onyung said the theme of the international conference slated for November 27 and 28 at International Shipping Expo is ‘’Shipping Globally Economic and National Development’’

He disclosed that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, several government agencies, foreign shipping companies from China and Thailand, financial institutions, NNPC, NPA and Executive Secretary of Shippers Council are expected to attend.

The SOAN boss said members are expected to use the international conference to share and exchange ideas, create business opportunities and how to benefit for funds to acquire ships.