By Steve Agbota

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime and the Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri have inaugurated a Committee to aid the development of Vehicle Transit Areas ((VTAs) at Ngurore near Yola and Border Information Center (BIC) at Sahuda near the border area in Mubi, Adamawa State.

NSC and the Adamawa State Government, had previously met in Abuja where it was resolved that a -ten member joint committee be inaugurated to fast track the development of these transport infrastructure projects. The Committee includes the host State Government and Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the Technical Committee, NSC boss maintained that the agency has the mandate to facilitate the development of transport infrastructure in the country.

He also stressed that Shippers’ Council is working through to actualize modern VTAs in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the joint technical committee will make a concerted effort to see to the realization of the projects in the state.

According to him, Adamawa State is strategically positioned for the establishment of Vehicle Transit Areas and Border Information Centres.

Speaking, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri stated that the development of Vehicle Transit Areas at Ngurore and Sahuda at the border area as well as Border Information Centre in Mubi topped their discussions when they met in Abuja.

Fintiri lauded NSC boss for his commitment towards the development of VTAs and BIC in Adamawa state, saying that the VTAs and BIC, will not serve the Adamawa State alone but also neighbouring countries like Cameroon, Chad and Central African Republic.

He expressed optimism that the development of Vehicle Transit Areas will address indiscriminate parking of trucks on roads in the State.

Responding to concerns about insecurity, the Governor said that the State has put in place measures which have resulted in the reduction of crimes to barest minimum.

The Co-Chairperson representing the Adamawa State Government on the joint committee, Hajia Rabi Yahaya Ahmad said that Adamawa State will ensure the actualization of Vehicle Transit Areas and the Border Information Centre in the State.

Co -Chairman representing Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Phillip Eduwa, appreciated the Adamawa State Government for the pivotal role they have played towards the development of Vehicle Transit Areas and Border Information Centre in Adamawa State.

Eduwa maintained that NSC as facilitator of the projects will also play their role towards the realization of the VTAs and BICs in Adamawa state.

He called on the Committee to enlighten the stakeholders to get their buy – in for the proposed projects.