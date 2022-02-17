By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has charged APM Terminals, Apapa to position containers for examination within 36 hours based on the request of importers and clearing agents so as to avoid delay in cargo clearance at the port.

The Executive Secretary (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the terminal in Lagos yesterday, said that when a request is made for positioning of containers for examination, the request should be granted between 36 hours maximum as delay in such thing costly.

“When a request is made for examination of the container, the request should be granted between 36 hours maximum, this is because we don’t want a delay. It is also consistent with what we have told all the terminal operators that boxes should be positioned at least 36 hours after the request,” he said.

However, he also urged the terminal operator to ensure that all tariffs headings are commensurate with the services rendered to importers and clearing agents, saying that all tariffs headings are tied to services rendered, it will ensure that arbitrary charges are avoided.

“Part of our core mandate has to do with cost and we are very concerned about how we can modernise cost and we are urging APMT to partner with us to put down the cost of services. All cost and tariff headings must be justified as the shippers’ council give approval to,” he added.

He added that services need to be rendered adequately and timely so that it would impact the cost and business.

On operational issues, Jime encouraged the terminal operator to ensure that they are fully digitalised for a lesser human interface which he said would guarantee more success.

“For effective management of return of empty container, we urge the terminal to create a window without obstruction into the terminal and there should be adequate information on space for empty containers,” he said.

The Shippers’ Council boss called on the need for a customer care desk that would work with the council saying it will enable them to handle complaints about effective service delivery.

Responding, the Country Manager, APM Terminals, Apapa, Klaus Laursen told the visiting Executive Secretary that cargo dwell time that had gone down towards the end of last years had to continue rising again.

He, however, said the increase in dwell time was due to traffic on the port access road, poor documentation and Customs procedures.

Though, he told the Shipper’s Council’s delegation the company make money through storage charges but complained that when dwell time goes up, it affects their operation because they are always unable to discharge fresh cargo from vessels at berth.

“We need to keep in mind that we need to facilitate trade the more and we have lots of rooms for improvement, however, the cargo dwell time has started increasing, though, we make money through storage charges but, when the terminal is filled and terminal can no longer take more cargoes then we won’t be able to discharge vessels anymore.

“We saw a lot of improvement last year but now, it has started going up and this is due to documentation, traffic on the port access road and Customs procedures. We want containers out of our facility as fast as possible,” he said.