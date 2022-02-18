By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has charged APM Terminals, Apapa, to position containers for examination within 36 hours based on the request of importers and clearing agents so as to avoid delay in cargo clearance at the port.

Its Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the terminal in Lagos, said that when a request is made for positioning of containers for examination, the request should be granted between 36 hours maximum as delay in such thing is costly. “When a request is made for examination of container, the request should be granted between 36 hours maximum. This is because we don’t want delay. It is also consistent with what we have told all the terminal operators that boxes should be positioned at least 36 hours after request,” he said. However, he also urged the terminal operator to ensure that all tariffs headings are comensurate with the services rendered to importers and clearing agents, saying that all tariffs headings are tied to services rendered, it will ensure that arbitrary charges are avoided.

“Part of our core mandate has to do with cost and we are very concerned about how we can modernise cost and we are urging APMT to partner with us to put down cost of services.