Nigerian Shippers’ Council has rounded off the first phase of its COVID-19 sensitisation for the maritime community. The 3-day programme, which kicked off at the Headquarters of the Council with the ES/CEO, Mr. Hassan Bello, joined by the Council’s Directors of Regulatory Services and Consumer Affairs, Ms. Ifeoma Ezedinma and Chief Cajetan Agu respectively, presenting hand gloves, sanitizers and masks to the leaders of seven trucking associations.

Speaking at the occasion, Bello said NSC considered it part of its responsibility to ensure the safety of truckers as they are silent facilitators of Nigeria’s economy. He commended them for their cooperation in acceding to NSC’s request to reduce their fees during the period of the lockdown. He reminded the truckers that they are primarily responsible for their own well-being and urged them to do everything to stay safe as their families and the nation need them. Responding on behalf of the trucking associations, Stephen Okafor, Coordinator of Committee of Maritime Truck Unions & Associations, COMTUA, commended the ES, describing him as a partner in progress. He assured him of their cooperation in resetting Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 economy.

The sensitization programme then moved to the terminals and shipping companies where the NCDC hygienist, Moji Ayorinde, under the direction of Dr. Everistus Aniaku, who is the head of emergency operations and National Response Team on COVID-19 in Lagos State, gave talks on how to protect oneself from contracting COVID-19. She demonstrated the correct method to wear a mask, hand washing, hand sanitization and physical distancing among others. The attentive audiences at the various locations engaged the NCDC team with questions as well as seeking clarifications. Over 100 stakeholders attended this first phase of the programme. Participants were made up of freight forwarders and staff of the shipping companies and terminals. Participants are expected to cascade the lessons as the dictates of physical distancing could not allow for all stakeholders within the different terminals and shipping companies to attend the sessions. Participants received masks and sanitizers courtesy of Nigerian Shippers’ Council.