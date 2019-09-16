Okey Sampson, Aba

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has made donation of items to two hospitals in Imo and Abia states with a promise to do more to better the lives of the downtrodden in society.

The items included single motor hospital beds, micro-Air Alternating Pressure overlay mattresses, HD 1172 Philips irons, medium-sized towels, medium-sized bedspreads and Samsung 206 litre –one door freezers.

Others were washing machines, Honda generator (5.5 KVA and 2.5KVA) sets, rechargeable lanterns, mosquito nets and blankets.

Speaking while handing over the items at Ihitte Uboma Local Government Headquarters Hospital at Isinweke, Imo State and Abia State Government Cottage Hospital, World Bank Housing Estate, Abaya- Aba, Abia state respectively, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Hassan Bello, said the donation was part of the Council’s social responsibility.

Bello who was represented by the Zonal Director, NSC, Aba, Rev. Winner Anayo. said the Council as a matter of deliberate policy in discharging its social responsibility programme, places premium on the grassroots which, he said, was the base of the society.

He noted that aside discharging her social responsibility to the people, NSC, as the economic regulator of the Nigerian Ports sector, has contributed immensely to the economic development of the nation, while at the same time protecting the rights and interest of all stakeholders in the transport sector in line with best practice.

The NCS boss disclosed that equally, as part of its social responsibility, the Council would always support and empower Nigerians in need in various ways and urged all to keep faith with the agency.

Responding while receiving the items at the two hospitals, the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Council Chairman, Mrs. Maureen Onyekale, who was represented by her vice, Chief Felix Keke, and the medical doctor in-charge of Abia Government Cottage Hospital, Dr. Okeugo Obinna, all thanked the management of NCS for the donations which they said would go a long way to solving some of the hospitals’ teething problems.

They pledged to make proper use of the items while pleading with other corporate organizations to emulate the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.