The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has urged shipping companies to appoint desk officers to enable smooth interface between both parties

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, made the call in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

The statement was signed by the Head, Public Relations of the Council, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju.

Jime is quoted as making the proposal when he led the agency’s management on a courtesy visit to CMA CGM Nigeria Shipping Limited in Lagos.

He said that the desk officers would share with NSC challenges facing them in their operations.

Jime said that NSC, as Port Economic Regulator, wants seamless operations for service providers and their customers.

He commended the company for embracing digitisation in its operations, noting that shippers’ council was delighted with the equipment currently in use by CMA CGM at their facility.

According to the council’s helmsman, NSC is promoting Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs) and Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) to aid the development of transport infrastructure in the country.

In his response, the Managing Director of CMA CGM, Mr Lionel Odeyer, expressed appreciation for the visit by NSC’s management.

He identified deplorable access roads to the ports, congestion and delay experienced in returning empties as challenges facing the business in Nigeria.

Odeyer sought the support and partnership of NSC for sensitisation of shippers.

He said the development of Lekki Deep Seaport would aid the shipping trade in Nigeria, describing it as a game-changer.(NAN)