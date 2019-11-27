Tony Udemba

Dr McGeorge Onyung, the Managing Director of Jevkon Oil & Gas, recently emerged President of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) following the conclusion of its general election in Lagos.

Since he took the mantle of leadership, he has been working to develop the huge potential of the shipping sub-sector of the maritime industry.

In this interview with Daily Sun, he urged the Federal Government to assist ship owners acquire new ships, as well as patronise them in line with its local content policy.

He also enjoined the Federal Government to partner with SOAN to unlock the huge economic potential in the sector.

Excerpts:

About SOAN

The Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), comprises ship owner companies with proven track record of activities in the industry recognised by upstream and downstream sectors of the shipping industry. We are the voice of ship owners in Nigeria, and our objectives among other things include being committed to promoting the interest of our members, to provide a forum for dialogue between ship owners on the development of the sector. Over the years, shipping has remained the oldest trade in the world, a catalyst for economic development of many nations. But unfortunately, in Nigeria, the reverse is the case due to lack of proper development of the sector. In all these, it is pertinent to say that ship owners in Nigeria have the capacity and manpower to meaningfully contribute and make impact in the development of the sector if given the right support by government. Like I said, Nigerian shippers have the key to unlock nation’s economic prospect. Hence, we must be given the necessary support to contribute our quota.

Challenges facing shipping industry in Nigeria include poor funding and insecurity which are majorly the teething problems facing the sector today. We most passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, to work closely with our association to fully implement the Cabotage and Local Contents laws. Such will speedily lead to the unlocking of the huge opportunities in the economy of our great nation.

Comparing Nigeria’s shipping sector with other countries

Certainly, there is a wide gap between what is on ground here and those of other countries. Government should ensure that we have adequate funding and physical incentives that will help unlock and boost the shipping economy in Nigeria to benchmark against other countries.

Lagos International Shipping Conference

Our members have the passion for the industry. The shippers decided to have an international conference to speak with onevoice. We will have our maiden Lagos International Expo that will attract international partners for collaboration. The shipping companies coming together will give all attendees the opportunity to find solutions to the challenges of the industry.

With the theme, “Shipping Globally Economic and National Development”, the conference is slated to hold in Lagos from November 27 to 28, 2019. It will be attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, heads of government agencies, captains of industries, CEOs of local and overseas shipping companies and allied businesses. This conference will create alliances for networking on shipping development. As it is rightly said, if there is no shipping, there will be no shopping. Basically, it involves every sector; and anybody can sponsor, exhibit and participate. This, no doubt, will afford us the avenue to learn from other shipping nations that will be coming for the conference from China, Thailand, Norway, UK, USA, Singapore, and of course, West Africa, including Nigerian companies.

Tackling teething problems in shipping industry

Like I said earlier, there teething challenges in sector, but we are working assiduously with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and other maritime regulatory agencies, aimed at addressing these problems.