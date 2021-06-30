Nigerians looking to immigrate to Canada can heave a sigh of relief as Shirah, an Alberta, Canada-based online platform is championing a seamless process to offer professional services to people who want to study, work, or live in Canada.

According to its management, this has become necessary to stem the increasing incidence of innocent Nigerians being taken by fraudulent and unregistered companies.

CEO of Shirah, Bukky Abaniwonda, said her company has put things in place to ensure that Nigerians interested in relocating to Canada are given the best of services which promise a hitch-free procedure.

She explained that Shirah is splitted into two arms; Shirah Immigration and Shirah Tutors and it focuses on facilitating student admission processes, permanent relocation, IELTS and TEF tutorials, and settlement opportunities to Canada.

A statement from the company states that it has a solid track record of proven results and testimonials that speak well of our services.

It reads: “In the past year of existence, despite covid-19, we have helped close to 100 people with their Canada dream at different stages.

“Shirah Migration is fully licensed by Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC). This makes us the most trusted firm to work with. We offer Student admission, study visa, permanent residency services through express entry, business migration etc as well as other immigration-related services. The only service we do not offer is Refugee service.”

Abaniwonda also explained that Shirah Tutors underscores the company’s commitment to helping prospective clients meet up with the language requirements of the canadian government.

She said: “Shirah Tutors, our tutoring arm, is committed to helping individuals prepare for their language proficiency test. Our well-trained tutors have contributed to the success of our clients by providing them with all the necessary information and guidelines required to ace the language proficiency tests. All our tutorial classes take place online and as such, the candidate can learn from any location,” she said.

Stressing on the need for proper documentation, Abaniwonda noted that applying for immigration to Canada can be done via the Federal Express Entry system or through one of the Provincial Nominee Programmes, PNPs.

