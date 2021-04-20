By Lukman Olabiyi

Five female students in school uniform smoking Shisha in a video that went viral on social media have been suspended by the Lagos State Government.

Apart from their suspension, the state government also ordered for their rehabilitation.

The five pupils were identified as students of Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state.

And after their identification, the directive for their suspension and rehabilitation was issued by the state government, through the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development.