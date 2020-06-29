TikTok has announced that it is teaming up with award-winning musician Sho Madjozi to launch its latest campaign #SpiritsUP to support its local users by spreading joy, providing users some comfort, and encouraging everyone to have a positive outlook even amidst these challenging times.

Amplified through song and dance and tapping on the creative nature of the leading short-form video platform, South African musician, Sho Madjozi created a hot single titled “SPIRIT UP”, accompanied by a smashing music video that everyone can get down to.

Also joining the challenge on TikTok is award-winning musician, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka, Patoranking, who will promote the campaign through his account as well as perform live for fans at 7pm Nigerian time on 4 July 2020.

TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said, “At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. In difficult times like these, it’s even more important to maintain an optimistic outlook and remain joyful, which is why we have launched this campaign to bring everyone together as a community that is supporting, encouraging, and even uplifting one another.

As the TikTok community continues using their creativity to motivate one another, we’re excited to see what kind of creative expressions our users will create as part of the #SpiritsUP campaign to the tune of Sho Madjozi’s latest single”.

Locals are encouraged to get in on the action and spread those positive vibes. All that is needed to be done is to hop onto TikTok, create your video using Sho Madjozi’s new song, caption it with #SpiritsUP and post.