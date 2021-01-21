From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Amachai community in Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State woke up Thursday morning and shockingly found the body of a 60-year old woman dangling on a tree.

The deceased, identified as Mrs. Okenyi was last seen on Tuesday when she left with bag containing farming tools for her farm.

Locals said she failed to return from the farm on the fateful Tuesday, prompting a search party to be organised to comb the nearby bushes.

Efforts of the search party were still futile as at Wednesday, only for her corpse to be found hanging on the tree the following day (Thursday).

An eyewitness account has it that her farm bag purportedly containing local tools was lying a foot away from the tree where she was suspected to have hung herself.

Her farm, it was further gathered, was far away from the scene of the alleged suicide, a situation that fuelled speculations in some quarters of the community that she was murdered.

Some community folks suspected that her assailants might have brought the lifeless body and hang it on the tree to convince unsuspecting residents that she took her own life.

“I do not believe this woman actually killed herself. The ropes look too short and her legs are too close to the ground.

“It is possible that someone killed her and came to hang her on this tree,” a resident who pleaded not to be named in print, alleged.

It was learnt that the body of the deceased has since been taken to the mortuary of an undisclosed hospital.