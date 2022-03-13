From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents of Ambrose Okereke Street, behind Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State are still in shock over the sudden death of one Chukwuka Igbokwe.

The 24-year old deceased bachelor who hailed from Enugu State was billed to hold his traditional marriage rites next month.

His corpse, it was learnt, has been conveyed to his hometown in Enugu State.

Local sources said the deceased had an issue with former girlfriend identified as Ada, but the issue was later settled.

The lady is said to be peeved that the deceased was dumping her to get married to another woman of his choice.

According to a source, there was a fight between late Chukwuka and his girlfriend on Thursday, March 10, 2022. After much quarreling and fighting, we decided to enter their room to enquire what was the problem. “The lady who has been co-habiting with him over the years, said the fight was as a result of Chukwuka’s decision to leave her for another lady. “When we asked the deceased what was the issue, he said that he and the girlfriend are related and also both of them are the same AS genotype and therefore cannot marry. “After the fight, they reconciled, and later we saw both of them coming out from a shopping mall and going home on Friday. “Towards evening, the girlfriend raised alarm calling people that Chukwuka drank snipper. So immediately he was rushed to the hospital in Okpanam. The lady called the wife-to-be and she met them at the hospital, unfortunately he died Saturday morning. “They brought his corpse to the compound, after a while the family came and took the body together with the wife- to-be and the so-called girlfriend to the village without reporting to the police,” a source volunteered.

From the wedding invitation card sighted by our correspondent, the nuptial events were slated for Tuesday, April, 19 and Wednesday April 20, 2022.

Contacted on Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the matter was not reported.