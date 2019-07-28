Knock out specialist, Prince Timothy Gonze is back to the squared ropes after two years and insists that he is determined to continue in the same line of his five previous fights as he takes on Yomi Sokunbi in a National Cruiser Weight Challenge contest.

The fight, which comes up on June 30, in the LASGIDI Fight Night 2 billed for the Jalisco Boxing Gym located by the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, will see Gonze at his best.

Gonze, who last fought against Dauda Mohammed whom he knocked out in round two in 2017, told Sunday Sun Sports that his fans have nothing to worry about as he is fit and ready for action.

“I’ve been in the gym training, but no fight for two years and no promoter wanted to give me a fight, but God used the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control’s Remi Aboderin to give me this fight.

“I started humbly and I paid my dues as an amateur by being champion of the Middleweight class, but now I’ve grown to a bigger and better fighter. I’m always in the gym as a gym rat meddling with equipments. I believe that this fight will prove my nobility and discipline in the act of boxing.”

Gonze, who is backed by Big Energy Shock drink, also noted that his aspiration is to become a world champion in the near future. “I believe that is the reward of every dedicated and committed boxer, and I trust God to lead me to that desired destination and I also pray that God will bring me to the limelight where we are today in professional boxing.