From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Sunday Frank Oputu was on Tuesday night assassinated at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The deceased, a founding member of the APC was said to be in the house with his brother while his wife and children had left for a night vigil, when the gunmen killed him.

The assailants were said to have scaled the fence of his residence located at NO 1 Jonah Street, Bay Bridge and shot him severally from his bedroom window.

He was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa but he was pronounced dead as he had been fatally injured by the bullets.

The Bayelsa State Police spokesman, Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said his body has been deposited at the mortuary while the Police have commenced investigations.

He appealed for calm noting that the Command would do everything within its power to ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

“On 26 April 2022, gunmen scaled the fence and gained access to the residence of Hon. Frank Oputu located at No. 1 Jonah Road Bay- Bridge, Kpansia, fired several shots at the Honourable through the window of his bedroom and fatally injured him.

“The injured victim was rushed to Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was confirmed dead.The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo has charged officers to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators. He further re-assures members of the public on the Command’s resolve at ensuring the culprits are arrested and brought to book.

“The Command urged members of the public to remain calm. Investigation is ongoing”, he said.

Governor Douye Diri has condemned the killing of Oputu expressing sadness that killing cannot be an option to settle scores.

Diri, who spoke at the 73rd State Executive Council meeting called on security agencies to go after the assassins and their sponsors, and ensure that they are brought to book.

“I like to appreciate all of us who have committed our time to ensuring that we lead our State in these trying times towards prosperity, peace, unity and security.

“Just last night, we had a security challenge, which is very historic. In the history of the politics of our State, we have never been known to assassinate each other. A very prominent APC chieftain in the person of Sunday Frank-Oputu was assassinated.

“I like to tell all of us who are players in the development and growth of our State, that killings will not settle scores, and that we cannot hand down a State that will be a murdering field to our children. Let us build our brothers and sisters, not to kill under whatever guise.

“On behalf of the Prosperity Government and the people of the State, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have put the security on their toes to immediately go after the sponsors and assassins. Our State has been very peaceful, and a place where all political parties are accommodated, and there is no reason whatsoever for anybody to take the life of another man.”

The Senator representing Bayelsa Central and a kinsmen of the deceased, Senator Moses Cleopas condemned the killing and called on his constituents to use other means to settle their differences rather than take the life of someone.