Chioma Igbokwe

The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday that it has recovered seven pregnant escapees from a suspected child traffickers’ den.

The Command had recently uncovered a baby factory in the Ikotun area of the state where about 19 pregnant women were rescued.

According to the state police spokesman DSP Elkana Bala, among the seven females was a 13-year-old girl. All were found at Cele bus stop in Isolo begging for help from passers-by.

The escapees told the police that they were lured to Lagos by a woman whom they all knew as ‘Happiness’, who had promised to help them secure a job in the state.

Only later did the pregnant seven learn to their horror that they were camped in a compound for producing babies for sale, they said.

According to them, they all decided to escape once they realised Happiness’ bad intentions.