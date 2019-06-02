Tony Osauzo, Benin

In contrast to the position taken by the six chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-South region to defend the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against calls for his resignation, some stakeholders of the party in his home state, Edo, have joined the fray, calling for his immediate resignation.

Addressing journalists in Benin City the group on the platform of Edo APC Coalition for Progress, challenged Oshiomhole “to toe the path of honour,” alleging that he “is the one promoting nepotism in Edo politics” and the nation at large.

Spokesman for the group, Dr. Peter Ologun, disclosed that the group would organise a one-million-man march against Oshiomhole soon in Abuja, should he fail ‘to immediately’ step down as the chairman, adding that they “no longer have confidence in him.”

Besides, the group said it is determined to disown him as an Edo son for leading the APC as an emperor which they alleged led to the shameful defeat of the party in Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Imo states respectively.

In apparent reference to the brewing crisis in the Edo State chapter of the APC, the group said President Muhammadu Buhari, despite having the powers in his hands, had never interfered in the affairs of Katsina State and other states, but, in Edo State the situation was the reverse.

“Even in the height of the late Chief Tony Anenih’s reign, Edo had the advantage of his influence in gaining political power at both state and national levels, but what we have seen in recent times in Edo State is a situation where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one directly promoting nepotism in Edo and National APC,” the group alleged.

It claimed that “Oshiomhole’s resignation will help us recover the party from imminent collapse,” adding “the only way justice can be done to those involved in anti-party activities during the 2019 general elections is for Oshiomhole to resign from the party.

“APC members now live in fear because of Oshiomhole’s ineptitude and behaviour. He has suddenly turned the state into a place of anarchy, from the position of being a leader to an emperor who does not take advice from anybody. We the stakeholders, feel that Edo State is above anybody. He has no capacity to lead the party and therefore he should honourably quit the party as the national chairman,” the Edo APC Coalition for Progress added.

The group alleged that the fortunes of the party were depleting on a daily basis and pointed out that “Oshiomhole’s continued stay in office will no doubt culminate in the demise of APC in Nigeria. If Oshiomhole refuses to toe the path of honour by tendering his resignation letter, Edo APC members would be left with no option but to stage a one-million-man march in Abuja to peacefully enforce his removal from office as the National Chairman of APC.

“We have no option than to join the popular call across the country on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resign with immediate effect. This is to enable us to recover and rebuild the party from where Chief John Odigie Oyegun left it in June 2018 when we had majority governors, controlled the Senate and the House of Representatives, when we had few cases if at all in the various courts across the country.”

But in a swift reaction, Edo State immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Henry Idahagbon, said: “It is really sad and unfortunate that the Edo State government has embarked on a spending spree, sponsoring fake groups in the state to malign the name of the national chairman of the APC.

“This is the same government that says it does not give money to politicians but it can freely give cash to people just to rubbish the name of the man that brought that government to power. They have sponsored all kinds of lies against the National chairman but their attempt to bring Oshiomhole down will fail.

‎”Majority of APC members across the nation are solidly behind the leadership of Oshiomhole; therefore the personal ambition of a few cannot erode his laudable achievements since he became the chairman of this great party, APC. And I want to tell the mischief makers that there is no crisis in the APC; Oshiomhole has performed well and APC is in safe hands with the National Chairman.”

Idahagbon, one of the Conveners of Edo Peoples Movement, a group within the Edo APC, opposed Obaseki’s second term bid, added “it is very unfortunate that Godwin Obaseki will now be spending money to rubbish the name of a man who made a political neophyte like him governor. Obaseki and his cohorts plotting against Oshiomhole will fail.