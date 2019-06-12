WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A man, Adewuyi Adegoke, identified as a reverend of the Methodist Church in, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, has been reportedly nabbed by the police for allegedly for planning his own kidnap with the intention of collecting a ransom of N3 million from members of his church.

Our correspondent learnt that the reverend had an accomplice, identified as Oluwadare Sunday, who was also arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

Sources said Rev. Adegoke reportedly went into hiding on Sunday evening while there were reports that he was kidnapped somewhere between Esa-Oke in Osun state and Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti, after which his abductors demanded that ransom must be paid by Thursday unfailingly to prevent him from being killed.

It was also gathered that security operatives, however, intercepted the pastor’s accomplice who came to pick up the ransom at Okeyinmi area of Ado-Ekiti, after which he led them to the hotel where the pastor was hiding.

Reacting to the development, Ekiti State police boss, Amba Asuquo said: “Yes there is something close to that, but we are still investigating and will come out with the details later,” he told reporters.

When asked if the reverend was among the suspects in custody, Asuquo said: “I know we have some suspects in custody in connection with the incident but I cannot reveal their identities to you now.”

Meanwhile, the social media had been awash with news of the alleged kidnap of the cleric for several days earlier before the bubble burst on Wednesday.