Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has confirmed the death by accidental electrocution of five inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre in Lagos.

The incident which occurred Monday in Lagos also led to seven inmates sustaining serious injuries.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a swift reaction has ordered immediate and thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Francis Enobore, Controller of Corrections, said Controller General Ja’afaru Ahmed, who visited the scene of the incident with the Minister of Interior, noted that it was the first time in the history of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) that such a disaster has occurred.

“Early this morning, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, received with the deepest grief the unfortunate death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Center, Lagos as a result of electrical fault in one of the cells. This is indeed tragic and most ill-fated,” he said.

“The CG who visited the scene of the incident with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, noted that it was the first time in the history of the NCoS to experience such a disaster.

“He therefore ordered an immediate investigation into the sad incident with a view to taking necessary actions in order to forestall future occurrence.

“He commiserated with the families of the diseased inmates and prayed for quick recovery of the 7 others that are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The CG wishes to assure members of the public that inmates’ safety and humane custody will continue to be a priority in his administration. He further restates his commitment to pursue the policy thrust of the Federal Government at improving the general Welfare of inmates with the deserved fervor.

“As at the time of the incident, Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Center built in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 as awaiting trial persons. The particular cell where the disaster occurred has capacity for 35 but locked 140 inmates.”