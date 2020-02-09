Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Abandoned corpses numbering over 600 dumped at the mortuary facility of the Central Hospital, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, is giving the management of the institution serious cause of worry.

The number of bodies cramped at the facility is way beyond it’s capacity which is just 60.

Already, management of the hospital is making plans for mass burial for the unidentified corpses.

Speaking in Agbor while playing host to the state’s Hospital Management Board (HMB), led by its chairman, Dr. Austin Obidi, the Zonal Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Roy Maduka said they were battling to accommodate the overwhelming number of corpses within the small space.

Dr. Maduka appealed to the state government to consider establishing a state-of-the-art modern mortuary at the hospital, which he said now enjoys constant power supply following the acquisition of a 33kva transformer.

He said a modern mortuary will ease the practice of just embalmment of corpses.

“The mortuary is old and relies on embalmment of bodies. The building was constructed to take about 50-60 bodies at a time.

“Currently, we have over 600 corpses in the small space. Over half of the bodies are unknown and abandoned corpses.

“We are currently making plans to conduct a mass burial for the unknown corpses in the mortuary.

“Plans are also being made to build a holding place for the abandoned corpses for a period of time before mass burial can be conducted.

“With the current constant power supply in the Hospital, it will be highly appreciated if the State Government can build a modern mortuary for the Hospital,” Maduka said.