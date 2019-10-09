Christopher Oji, Lagos

Residents of Lagos have one more thing to be anxious about in the big city, with a new tact being adopted by kidnappers to get their hapless hostages on the city’s roads.

The new tact is simple yet effective: the criminals, dressed and acting responsibly in their vehicles, pull over when they spot a target and, asking for an address, they pull out a gun when the target is distracted, ordering the victim to get into the vehicle. As soon as the target complies they drive off with a fresh hostage.

The kidnappers would then take their victims to an enclave where they would demand ransom for their release.

Onochieze Nwakanma, a Lagos resident, is one of such targets, who is now thankful that he was able to escape from his would-be abductors.

He told Daily Sun about his experience.

“I was on my way home after closing from my shop at the Egbeda area. As I was trekking home, a car stopped beside me and the driver who spoke English asked for an address, and as I was trying to respond, one of the occupants pointed a gun at me and ordered me to go inside the vehicle or risk his wrath. As I was trying to join them in the car, my instinct warned me not to enter the vehicle, so I quickly took to my heels. I made up my mind to even die where people would pick my body than for them to take me to where I would be used for rituals. It was when I narrated my ordeal in the church that I was told that a syndicate that abducts victims on the road is on the prowl in Lagos.”

A different target, Toriola Ibrahim (not his real name), was however not as lucky as Onochieze, as he was successfully abducted on October 1, with a ransom for his release paid by his family .

Ibrahim gave Daily Sun a harrowing account of what happened to him that day: