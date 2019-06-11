After a long drawn battle for the position of Deputy Senate President featuring intrigues and horse trading, Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta State central senatorial district emerged the winner of the 9th Senate.

He defeated Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President of the 8th Senate to clinch the exhausted position.

Omo-Agege a lawyer, pulled a total of 68 votes to defeat Senator Ekweemadu who pulled 39 votes.

Omo-Agege is from Orogun in Ughelli North local Government of Delta

Born of August 3, 1963, he was educated at University of Benin, Benin City.