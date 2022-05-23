From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the collapse of a water tank two days after it was put to use, the beneficiaries of the Kaduna State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) civil work project in Giwa town, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State have expressed concern over the quality of work done by the handlers.

They then made a strong appeal to the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to ask the contractor to go back to the site immediately and do a durable project that can withstand the test of time.

They also asked for an investigation into whether the contractual due process was followed by the implementing agency and whether the contractor is capable of handling such a project.

A source who spoke in confidence said, the structure which was put in place to hold the water tank was constructed by RUWASSA through Oryxx Structures Ltd, inside Primary Healthcare Centre Giwa, to supply water to a toilet facility at the centre as a part of the ongoing Ng WASH campaign in the state.

“The contractor asked the locals to fetch six buckets of water and pour them into the thank the day he handed it over. On the second day, the tank was filled up with water and then, it collapsed.

“As we speak, the new toilet facility has no water. We expect the project to be able to withstand the test of time because we believe the government has money and experts to its advantage.

“We are calling on the Kaduna state government to call on the contractor to move back to the site and do a good job to avoid a repeat. As much as I know, no one was injured in the incident but I’m afraid, there are financial, time and material losses.”, the source added.