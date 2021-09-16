From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari joins his counterparts at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), holding September 18 to 30 in New York, the Presidency has appealed to the media to focus on important issues other than designated terrorist organisation, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency advised the media that it is not unexpected that Nigerian diaspora groups use the world’s largest platform – the United Nations General Assembly – to garner attention to their causes but urged that the focus on more important issues.

The statement read: “For Nigerian diaspora groups to use the world’s largest platform – the United Nations General Assembly – to garner attention to their causes is not unexpected.

“It was, however shocking, to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates yesterday (Tuesday) unequivocally throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“IPOB is a designated terrorist organisation. It has now publicly revealed a 50,000 strong paramilitary organisation.

“It regularly murders security services and innocent civilians, with a significant uptick of violent attacks this year. And it is currently attempting to hold Nigerian states hostage with orders to stay at home under threat of terror.

“Without doubt, Nigerians and the entire world will judge Yoruba Nation by the company it keeps.

“No one can take seriously this organisation if it continues its IPOB association. When their allies systematically trample human rights, it raises sober questions about their claims to uphold the values of the UN.

“The cooperation is a worrying development, once parsed with Yoruba Nation’s increasingly violent rallies in Nigeria.

“Actions and associations speak louder than words. Yoruba Nation’s talk of human rights promotion must therefore be ignored.”

He assured that the Nigerian government would continue its work at the UN- to fight against corruption and illicit financial flows, and international cooperation.

“If we want to see stolen funds returned to their rightful home in Nigeria, the government must continue to campaign for and coordinate global action on asset recovery, Shehu said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.