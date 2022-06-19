New kid on the block and Yung Music Empire sign-on, Shodey (Shobade Segun Solomon) is already making waves after dropping his debut single, Dey 4 U.

In a chat with TS Weekend, the indigene of Ogun State revealed that his single has not only gone viral, it has also garnered over 30, 000 TikTok videos.

He said: ‘I am so excited! My debut single, Dey 4 U is making waves. With over a million streams across all platforms and 30, 000 video creations on TikTok, the journey has only just begun. Due to the success, I recently got signed to Yung Music Empire. My joy knows no bounds.”

Shodey recounted how his journey into music began: “I am an Afrobeats artiste, but I do more of Afro soul. Professionally, I started music in 2021 after my debut single went viral. Though, I have been writing songs for over five years, I never saw music as a profession. However, in 2021, I dropped my debut single, ‘Dey 4 U’ and here we are today. I am calling on all my fans out there to go online and download the song.”

Shodey’s Dey 4 U has been described as inspiring by entertainment personality, Denrele Edun, as the artiste himself has reassured fans to expect the very best from him, as he wraps up work on the video of the new single.

