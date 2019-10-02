A 19-year-old shoe repairer, Dogara Sati, on Wednesday appeared in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

The police charged Sati with four counts of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, mischief and unlawful possession of dangerous weapons.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Akinga Akila, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a vigilante group while on patrol on Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna.

Akila alleged that the defendant and three others, now at large, conspired and armed themselves with cutlasses knives.

The prosecutor stated that they went to the Disney Chicken located on a Ahmadu Bello Way Kaduna and destroyed the entrance glass door of the eatery.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59, 78, 393 and 312 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hauwa Buhari, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Buhari adjourned the case until Oct. 10, for further hearing.(NAN)