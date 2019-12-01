It was a double for Eji Owuro singer, Shola Allyson (Shola Allyson-Obaniyi) who officially released her eight studio album, an eight tracker entitled Iri, and who also held a concert at Terra Culture, Lagos with top dignitaries and industry heavy weight in attendance on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Speaking on the album, the folk/gospel music artiste said: “I am grateful to God for my journey so far. Once upon a time it looked like my dreams would not come true and my soul struggled to be understood. “People who sang in local dialect were seen as people who would never cross over to some platforms or won’t be able to find expression in certain ways but today, it has happened and I am full of thanks as I rededicate my life to the Almighty who changes not.

“My latest album is like dew from heaven so I am asking for renewal of strength, power and my spirit in order to do more and actually be a blessing to my world.”

Shola Allyson hit the limelight with the hit album, Eji Owuro. Among others she has released other albums including Gbe Je F’ori and Im’oore. Her popular songs include Eji Owuro, Obinrin Ni Mi, Aseye and Isinmi among others. Apart from being a singer, she is also a voice coach, counsellor and a consultant. Tracks in the album include Mimo, Mo Ki O, Ayo De, Kari, Iri, Child, Ajitannawo and Tani.