Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi Sholoye, the founder of The New Seraph, a revolutionised Christian Ministry has explained the significant of her pet project in a chat to the world through the media recently.

Sholoye disclosed this in a chat at her international auditorium Navy/Satellite Town, Lagos, where The New Seraph faithful assembles. It is a Christian ministry with focus on culture of Christ-likeness. The other areas where the organisation holds sway are women empowerment, educational support and general assistance to the less-priviledge, and philanthropy.

Sholeye stressed that TINS has programmes worldwide. The New Seraph is a Christian outfit that brings together all other Cherubim & Seraphim faithful under the same platform. It is also a fold that allows for joint worship with all C&S members world over, set apart to inculcate Christlike nature. Its primary function is to preach through evangelism and winning of souls for the body of Christ. It encourages members as their cardinal focus is to reach out.

Commenting on her calling, she said, “I am a born Seraph, my parents were Seraphim till they departed this world”. God’s quest and calling was for entire Seraphim members to be Christ-like.

On the pandemic, she said the coronavirus was gradually going away as the PTF even stated, “There is improvement as churches, mosques, schools, airports are now gradualy being opened.”

When asked of how she relates with people during the pandemic, she said she and her organiation were “fully involved in feeding people, providing cooked foods, loaves of bread, canned foods, raw foodstuffs and, of course, cash” to cushion the effects of the financial hardship as well as clothing, among others.