Nigerian music is currently getting global attention and there are several new talented acts that are joining the fray. One of them is Shon Joel Nerat with the stage name, Shon.

Shon is a multifaceted singer, songwriter and rapper with a genre he simply describes as “Afro Electro Vibe” and he’s already making a sound out of it, causing ripples in the industry.

“I always love to stand out from the crowd with my music, hence my playing and experimenting with various sounds to create something unique for my fans and all music lovers,” he said.

Born in Kano State on August 22, 2003 but currently resides in his hometown, Jos, Plateau State, Shon started writing songs at age 11 but recorded his first song, My Lord sometimes in 2017 with his best friend, Jace Kim, who doubled as his first producer.

In 2021, he featured on a single titled, Running off the EP, De Eden by Jvson. The song was to catch the attention of music buffs at Positive World Entertainment who wasted no time to sign him onto the label.

Currently an undergraduate at the Plateau State Polytechnic, Shon, who is musically inspired by Khalid, 6lack, Alpha P and Rema, has concluded plans to feed music lovers with a new single, Fantasies.

