The Federation Government has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the former Head of State, Ernest Shonekan, who died, yesterday at the age of 85.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the directive which is to be effective from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January, 2022.

Death of the British-trained lawyer, industrialist, statesmen and former head of the Interim National Government (ING) that governed Nigeria between the military governments of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and the late General Sani Abacha was confirmed in a terse statement released on behalf of the family by Adeboye Shonekan.

It read: “To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all and former Head of State, Chief Ernest, Adegunle, Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, CBE, the Baba Sale of Egbaland.

“He passed this morning of natural causes at the age of 85.

“The family will release further details in due course.”

The death has elicited reactions from every section of the country cutting across politics and the economy.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide said he received the news of Shonekan’s death, who he described as a great statesman with profound sadness and condoled with his wife, Margaret, loved ones as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

He said the internationally-respected statesman, demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power.

•Jonathan, Atiku, Ayu mourn

Former president Goodluck Jonathan said Shonekan would be remembered for his great wisdom, peaceful disposition, as well as his significant contribution to the growth of the country’s economy .

“As a leader, Chief Shonekan was well respected because of the enormous goodwill he brought into governance. He was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the nation at a very difficult time in the history of its political evolution….

“He left enduring legacies, part of which was his considerable effort towards mainstreaming the private sector in the development drive of the nation, especially with the institutionalisation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which he founded.”

In his reaction, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said Shonekan died at a time the country needed his skills and global connection in finding solution to national challenges.

“Either as a politician or a boardroom guru, Chief Shonekan possessed a unique set skill of bringing stability to a tumultuous situation.

“That obviously was the consideration that made him become Head of the Interim National Government following the crises that greeted the events after the June 12 presidential election.

“Although his reign as Head of State was interim, Chief Shonekan’s contribution to the peace and development of Nigeria in those days and latter years, remain enduring.”

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, described the late UAC helmsman as a detribalised Nigerian and elder statesman who gave Nigeria his best.

“His death is a sunset on an illustrious career that straddled both the corporate sector and the public service. We are consoled that he lived a fulfilled life, and that his legacy of public service will outlive him,” he said.

•National loss

–Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu described his demise as a huge loss to Nigeria.

He acknowledged his accomplishments and stressed that he was a patriotic statesman, industrialist, boardroom guru and philanthropist.

Kalu noted that his contributions to nation building in various positions in the private and public sectors were worthy of commendation and emulation, adding that the country would miss his wise counsel.

In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, extended his condolences to the Federal Government, adding he would be remembered for his good deeds.

“The late former president played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The deceased created a niche for himself in the private and public sectors. He was selfless, patriotic, forthright compassionate and professional in his endeavours.

“The late Chief Shonekan left behind worthy legacies for leaders at all levels to emulate.”

Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Chief Shonekan, and urged the Shonekan family to uphold the remarkable attributes of their late patriarch.

•Govs Abiodun, Wike, Akeredolu, Obaseki, Ortom

Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu described his death as a huge loss to the country.

He maintained that his service would never be forgotten in the annals of history of the country.

“Chief Ernest Shonekan was a nationalist par excellence. His belief in a united and peaceful Nigeria was unparalleled. He was dedicated to the progress and development of the county. He will be sorely missed.

“His historic and patriotic role in maintaining the unity of the country was one of the many things that endeared him to many. He was indeed, an asset and his counsels were useful for national cohesion and progress,” he added.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also described the death as a colossal loss to Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular as he expressed grief that the former chairman chairman of the UAC Nigeria Plc., passed on at a period Nigeria needed his experience most as a technocrat.

“Chief Shonekan was a first-class administrator, boardroom guru and astute leader whose imprint in the business and political firmaments can not be erased. His commitment to peaceful resolution and patriotic fervour will live after him.”

Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said Shonekan was a dedicated Nigerian, who was committed to the peace and stability to the country.

He noted that Shonekan’s strong credentials as an astute administrator, enabled him to steadfastly steer the country through one of its most turbulent times.

Governor Wike said Nigeria has lost an elder statesman whose wisdom, foresight, and steadfast commitment to the country will always be remembered.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma Shonekan was one of Nigeria’s statesmen and legal luminary who believed in the unity, progress and development of the country and actually worked hard in private and public sector for the realisation of that dream.

Governor Uzodimma said his legacy in UAC would always speak volume and that Nigerians would not forget in a hurry the reason he founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in 1994, an advocacy body and think tank for private sector-driven development of the Nigerian economy.

Reacting, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said: “Shonekan was an unassuming leader and a cerebral lawyer, who helped to steady our nation during the turbulent years of Nigeria’s Third Republic…

“As the founder of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, his commitment to private and free enterprise remains indelible in the annals of our history.

“It is heartbreaking that Chief Shonekan will not be available to offer his priceless advice and guidance as we approach another election season.”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, described him as an outstanding role model who stood to be counted when it mattered.

“Chief Shonekan was a great nationalist. It is sad to lose him at a time like this when Nigeria needed his wealth of experience and wise counsel to navigate through the murky political waters,” he said.

•Uncommon patriot –IBB

Former military president, Gen. Babangida hailed him as an engaging personality whose sense of patriotism was total.

“The shocking news of the death of one of Nigeria’s finest brains and patriots came to me this morning with a helpless awe. I hadn’t the faintest idea that Chief Ernest Shonekan would depart this sinful world too soon, even at 85. He was a man, a leader and an uncommon patriot who had a presence of mind and whose understanding of Nigeria was profound and remarkable. It is indeed a personal loss to me.

Chief Ernest Shonekan was one of our cerebral minds during our time in government. He was the architect of our principle of free market economy which helped to open up the system for a robust participation by the private sector. The liberalisation of the economy, the investment and boost in the agricultural sector and budget management approach were part of his brain child. I recollect very vividly how he used to give us tutorials on budget, planning and management of national resources, each time he was invited to our session. At each budget year, Chief Shonekan would be invited to critique our budget proposals, and gave us further input to enrich the final budget. He was a man of ideas and ideals. He was prudent and preached so much about fiscal discipline.

“It was therefore timely for us to appoint him as Head of the Interim Government to help stabilize the polity at a most trying period of our country’s political evolution. He was a calm personality whose managerial skills were foretold in the way and manner he managed a lot of blue chip companies. As Head of the Interim Government, he was able to consult with a broad spectrum of the Nigerian populace in charting a roadmap out of the political impasse at that time.”

•Tinubu, Ayim: Man of character, comitted patriot

The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in a condolence message by his Media Office issued said: “With his passing, the country has lost another important elder-statesman; a man of peace who tried to bring unity and concord during one of the nation’s most trying moments.

“He had the character, competence, capability and the technical background to undertake the job. In his brief time as Head of State, Chief Shonekan tried his best to advance peace, stability and development in Nigeria. Chief Shonekan will be remembered as a peacemaker and head of state who took office at a most difficult time. I commiserate with his immediate family, most especially his loving wife, Mrs. Margret, Governor Dapo Abiodun and all the people of Ogun State and Nigeria,” the former Lagos State governor eulogised.

Reacting, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, former SGF and PDP presidential aspirant, hailed Chief Shonekan as an outstanding leader and statesman and said Nigeria would sorely miss his expertise, wise counsel and moderating voice of reason on national issues, especially now that our country is going through difficult times.

“His record of service both in the corporate world and in political leadership are unblemished and enviable…

“Chief Shonekan remained committed to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria. In 1994 Chief Shonekan founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group NESG, a private sector led think-tank and policy advocacy group that has continued to promote the development of the Nigerian economy. By his death, Nigeria has lost a committed patriot who did everything he could for the good of the country and her citizens.”

•LCCI, NACCIMA

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole said his death would leave a huge gap.

“Though he was not active in a last couple of years due to old age before he passed on, his contributions to the boardroom on the economy we cannot but mention it. He served as UAC chairman after which he became an interim president of this country. So, he is one of the top models we will be looking at as role models. There are very few Shonekans left behind. Nigerians should tap from the few Shonekans who are still alive. We should tap into their knowledge. We need to find out how they ran Nigeria in those days and there was peace. How did they run the country and the economy was more enterprising and promising than now. We need to find out their boardroom ingredients that were used those days to run those major companies as Nigerians as against being run by expartrates. Unfortunately now most expertrates are now back to run the multinationals as against the time of Shonekans and co.

Also reacting, John Udeagbala, president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce said: “Chief Shonekan was well known for playing a critical role at the critical period in the history of our nation as Head of the Interim National Government. This was at a period the nation was searching for stability, end to military and to reposition to the path to true democracy.”