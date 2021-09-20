From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Contrary to earlier reports that suspected Fulani herdsmen abducted 10 students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), it has been established that it was actually students of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, Abia State, that were attacked.

Reports have it that during the attack, one of the students, whose name was given as Edeh Donald, was shot dead, while three of his colleagues were injured.

The deceased student, Edeh, along with his colleagues were said to be returning after visiting a Final Religious Profession of some Marist brothers in Orlu, Imo State, when they were attacked by the Fulani herdsmen, around Ihube road, in Okigwe LGA.

Principal of the school, Rev (Bro) Joachim Ezetulugo, told journalists, yesterday, that the incident occurred at about 5:30pm, on Saturday.

He said two of Marist brothers work in the school, which led the school management to send the band boys and some members of staff to represent the school at Orlu.

Edeh was reportedly shot in the course of the attack and he died shortly afterwards.

It was gathered that the students and staff had a trouble-free journey from Orlu after a successful outing, until about 11 kilometres away from the school compound, when the suspected Fulani herdsmen emerged from the forest and opened fire on them, leading to the death of the student.

The injured who were hospitalised were reported to be in stable condition.

Abia command PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comment over the incident.

Meanwhile, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, ‘to, as a matter of urgency, liaise with her counterpart in Imo State to swiftly arrest the hoodlums and bring them to justice’.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said: “Abia State Government has also confirmed from the management of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, that the three students who sustained injuries from the attack have been treated and discharged, while the parents of Master Ede Donald have been contacted.

“We commiserate with parents of the deceased, students, staff and management of Marist Comprehensive Academy, Uturu, over this unfortunate incident.”

Okiyi-Kalu said the earlier report that 10 students of ABSU were abducted was false, adding that the management of the institution, including the Vice Chancellor, Prof Maxwell Ogbulu, has confirmed no student of the institution was abducted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.