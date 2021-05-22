The former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has reacted to a statement credited to the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, reportedly directing police operatives in the South East and South-South not to adhere to established rules of engagement while dealing with Biafra agitators, assuring them of his protection come what may.

Chidoka, who spoke through his media assistant, Ikechukwu Okafor, on Thursday, described the IGP’s directives as unfortunate, sad and against democratic norms.

“The acting IGP was in Enugu State, South East, Nigeria on Tuesday to inaugurate Operation Restore Peace in the region. This move is a welcome development because of the threat to lives and properties and targeted attacks on police formations and personnel.

“The acting IGP declared an open war against pro Biafran agitators and gave an express order to police personnel to exterminate gunmen attacking police facilities.

“The acting IGP, Alkali, was reported to have directed his men: ‘Don’t mind the media shout; do the job I command you. If anyone accuses you of human rights violation, the report will come to my table, and you know what I will do. So, take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order.’

“‘So, don’t sit and wait for them to come; take the attack to them and don’t lose your arms to criminals,’” he added.

But Chidoka, a former chief executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the acting IGP’s statement is as problematic as it is embarrassing in a democracy and country founded on the rule of law with guarantees fundamental rights.