There was shooting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) clashed with police officers.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, where Transcorp Hilton is located.

The IMN members marched from the National Human Rights Commission on the same street, and were on the road leading to Hilton when the brush happened.

The protesters, also known as Shi’ites, are demanding the release of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, their leader.

El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 after Shi’ites and soldiers clashed in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The authorities have refused to release him despite a court order.

Yesterday, a court in Kaduna ordered the prison authorities in the state to release the IMN leader and Zeenat, his wife, for COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, El-Zakzaky’s trial continues on March 8.