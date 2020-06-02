Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has commenced disciplinary actions against two policemen indicted for the killing of 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe at the Iyana- Oworo.

Ezekwe was last week shot dead by police officers on Pindown Point at the Iyana- Oworo area and the state Commissioner of police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, said: “Investigations so far, revealed that the conduct of the two police Officers: ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke linked to the incident, fell short of professional standards of the Force .

“In view of the above, the Command has commenced forthwith, internal disciplinary proceedings against the two officers. While the ASP has been issued ab official query in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke is undergoing an Orderly-Room trial (in-house ‘court’ trial) at the State Command Provost Office. The ASP will be appearing before the Force Disciplinary Board sitting in Abuja and their recommended punishments will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for approval.”